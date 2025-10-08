TN's Madurai Corporation pushes plan to clean Vaigai River, stop sewage inflow

Madurai, Oct 8 (IANS) In a renewed attempt to restore the ailing Vaigai River, the Madurai Corporation in Tamil Nadu has submitted a Rs 140-crore proposal to the state government to upgrade the city’s drainage system and curb the discharge of untreated sewage into the river.

The move follows rising public anger over pollution levels despite previous clean-up efforts. Corporation officials said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) charts long-term measures to block sewage inflow and improve waste management along the riverbanks.

Simultaneously, the Public Works Department (PWD) has drawn up a separate plan to seal sewage entry points into the Panthalkudi canal in Goripalayam, flagged as a major contamination source.

Stretching nearly 12 km within the city, the Vaigai has become a catchment for invasive plants, garbage and untreated effluents. Officials admit that despite an existing sewage treatment plant, untreated waste from about 36 inlets still reaches the river.

The Panthalkudi canal alone channels a significant portion of this sewage. “The sewage and garbage situation in the Vaigai River is alarming. The corporation must act immediately to clean the river and ensure proper waste disposal,” said M. Raja of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam. Another resident, Balasubramanian, a teacher, urged swift action on the long-pending Vaigai riverfront development project.

“Madurai residents deserve clean and healthy riverbanks. Timely action is essential to safeguard both the river and the communities along it,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner Chitra Vijayan said the riverfront development plan is awaiting state approval. “Works will commence soon. Meanwhile, regular monitoring and clean-up drives are underway to curb illegal dumping and protect the water body,” she said.

The renewed plan underscores growing frustration over the city’s struggle to control pollution in its key waterway. Past mitigation steps, including partial sewer realignment and riverbank beautification, have not stemmed contamination.

Officials said the new proposal integrates drainage upgrades, interception of sewage at multiple points, and stricter enforcement against waste dumping. If approved, it will complement the riverfront development initiative aimed at reviving Vaigai as both an ecological and cultural asset for Madurai.

