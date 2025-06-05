TN woman among victims of stampede at IPL victory event in Bengaluru

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) A 27-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district, Kamatchi, tragically lost her life in the stampede that occurred outside the M.A. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) championship victory.

Kamatchi, an IT professional working at a private software firm in Bengaluru, had gone to witness the much-anticipated public celebration of RCB’s historic win when the stampede took place.

According to sources, a massive crowd had gathered outside the stadium, and confusion and overcrowding led to a chaotic stampede, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Originally hailing from Myvadi near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, Kamatchi was the daughter of S. Moorthy and S. Rajalakshmi. Her mother, Rajalakshmi, is the correspondent of Vivekananda Vidyalaya Matriculation School in Myvadi. The news of her sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the small town, where Kamatchi was known as a bright and ambitious young woman with a promising future.

Family members said Kamatchi had moved to Bengaluru a few years ago after securing a job in the IT sector, and she often visited home during weekends and holidays. “She was always cheerful and driven. It’s devastating to know she lost her life in such a senseless tragedy,” a family friend told IANS.

Her grieving parents and other close relatives rushed to Bengaluru upon receiving the news late Wednesday night. Her body is being transported back to her native place in Udumalpet, where the final rites will be performed on Thursday.

Local leaders and school staff at Vivekananda Vidyalaya expressed their condolences and called on the authorities to ensure such events are better managed in the future. “Proper crowd control measures and planning could have prevented this tragic incident. The loss of young lives like Kamatchi’s is unacceptable,” said a teacher from the school.

Police in Bengaluru have launched an investigation into the incident, including whether there was adequate security and crowd management in place during the high-profile event. State officials have also promised compensation for the victims’ families and assured accountability for any lapses. Kamatchi is survived by her parents, S. Moorthy and S. Rajalakshmi.

--IANS

aal/uk