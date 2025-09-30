TN weather forecast: Rain to continue till October 5

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast the formation of a new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, signalling the continuation of rainfall across Tamil Nadu and other southern states over the coming days.

According to RMC officials, an atmospheric circulation is currently prevailing over the northern parts of the Andaman Sea. Under its influence, a new low-pressure system is expected to develop over the central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on October 2. This system could further strengthen and influence weather patterns across South India.

The weather office said widespread atmospheric circulation also persists over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, triggering scattered rainfall accompanied by thunder and gusty winds in several areas.

Moderate showers with occasional lightning are expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast indicates that moderate rainfall could continue in isolated pockets of the state until October 5.

In the past 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, Nilgiris district recorded the highest rainfall, with Bandalur taluk office area receiving 4 cm. Avalanche and Cherumuli in Nilgiris, Yercaud in Salem, and Mullanginavilai in Kanyakumari district each recorded 3 cm of rainfall.

Officials said this steady rain has helped maintain soil moisture in hilly regions but also urged caution in vulnerable areas prone to landslides.

The RMC has advised fishermen and coastal communities to remain alert due to the likelihood of squally weather over the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea in the coming days.

Wind speeds may strengthen along Tamil Nadu’s coast and in adjoining waters as the low-pressure area develops. Meteorologists added that while the system’s exact path and intensity will become clearer in the next 24-48 hours, its formation could bring further wet weather to northern coastal Tamil Nadu and the interior districts.

Authorities are keeping watch for any localised flooding and have asked district administrations to stay prepared.

The rainfall prediction comes as the northeast monsoon season is set to intensify later in October, with the developing system seen as an early sign of active weather over the Bay of Bengal.

