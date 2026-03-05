TN: Vijay's TVK likely to announce candidates for all 234 Assembly seats within two weeks

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is preparing to release its list of candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu within the next two weeks, according to party sources.

The move comes as political parties across Tamil Nadu accelerate their preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections by finalising alliances, negotiating seat-sharing arrangements and announcing candidates.

Unlike other major parties that are engaged in alliance talks, TVK is currently not part of any electoral alliance.

As a result, the party is expected to contest the elections independently, positioning itself as a direct alternative in the state’s political landscape.

The announcement of candidates for every constituency is being seen as a key step in Vijay’s effort to establish the party as a serious contender in the electoral battle.

Sources indicate that Vijay is likely to begin a series of interviews and consultations soon to finalise candidates who will represent the party in each constituency.

The screening process is expected to involve multiple rounds of evaluation to identify candidates with strong grassroots support, organisational capability and public acceptance.

Party insiders said the leadership has already accelerated the preliminary process of shortlisting aspirants.

For each constituency, a group of four potential candidates has reportedly been identified for further scrutiny.

From this pool, the final candidate will be selected based on political viability, local influence and the party’s overall electoral strategy.

Vijay has also been actively strengthening the party's organisational structure at the district level.

He has been holding executive committee meetings in several districts to review local political dynamics and assess the readiness of party cadres ahead of the election campaign.

These meetings are aimed at mobilising grassroots workers and ensuring that the party’s organisational machinery is in place before the candidate list is officially announced.

In addition to internal meetings, the TVK leadership is planning a series of large-scale conferences and public gatherings in the coming weeks.

These events are expected to serve as platforms for Vijay to outline the party's vision, energise supporters and introduce key candidates to the public.

Political observers note that the early announcement of candidates for all 234 constituencies could help TVK gain momentum and give its nominees sufficient time to campaign before the elections.

The coming weeks are therefore expected to be crucial for Vijay and his party as they attempt to translate growing public interest into electoral strength.

