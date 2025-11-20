TN unsafe for women under DMK, says Naam Tamilar Katchi leader

Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman has launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, accusing it of turning Tamil Nadu into a state where “women can no longer live safely."

His remarks came in the wake of the shocking murder of a Class 12 girl in Ramanathapuram, an incident that has triggered widespread outrage and grief.

Seeman claimed the incident was only the latest in a series of crimes exposing a total breakdown of law and order under the DMK regime.

“Not a single day passes without violence against women — sexual assault, harassment, murder, chain-snatching, and other crimes. The state has become unsafe in an unprecedented way,” he alleged.

Citing recent cases that drew national attention, Seeman referred to the sexual assault of an Anna University student, the assault of a schoolgirl in Gummidipoondi, and the attack on a college student in Coimbatore.

“The daylight murder of a Class 12 girl is another horrifying addition to this list,” he said.

Seeman questioned how anti-social elements were gaining the courage to repeatedly attack women under the DMK's rule.

“Where are they getting the confidence to continue such crimes? Why is the government refusing to strengthen laws despite repeated demands? How long will this drama of ‘strict action after every crime’ continue?” he asked.

He accused the DMK government of failing to take preventive measures to curb crimes against women.

According to him, the government’s tolerance of widespread liquor sales and uncontrolled drug circulation has emboldened criminals.

“Liquor shops remain the root cause of many social crimes, yet the government refuses to shut them down. In the last four years, unchecked drug trade has turned ordinary people into criminals. This is the DMK’s achievement,” he alleged.

Seeman warned that such brutal crimes would continue unless the government drastically changed its approach. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure swift and strict punishment in the latest murder case.

“The government must act immediately,” he added. Calling for immediate reforms, Seeman demanded total prohibition, a crackdown on drug networks, stronger enforcement, and more stringent laws to protect women. “These shameful attacks on women must stop. The state needs decisive action—not excuses,” he said.

