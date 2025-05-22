TN: Two more arrested in methamphetamine racket bust

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) In a continued crackdown on drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU), in coordination with the Nungambakkam police, arrested two more individuals involved in a methamphetamine smuggling racket.

The duo had been absconding since early April and were tracked down to a hideout in Bengaluru. The arrested have been identified as Suneesh (32) and Nikhil (32), both natives of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Their arrests follow crucial leads obtained from four suspects who were previously apprehended in Chennai on April 2.

Based on the interrogation of the earlier accused, a special team traced Suneesh and Nikhil to their Bengaluru location.

During the operation, police seized 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, a mobile phone, and a tablet device from the duo. They were subsequently brought to Chennai and produced before a magistrate on Thursday.

The court remanded both suspects to judicial custody. This development is part of an ongoing investigation that began in early April when the ANIU, under the supervision of the Triplicane Deputy Commissioner’s Special Task Force, along with Nungambakkam police, conducted a surveillance operation near College Lane opposite the Directorate of Physical Instruction (DPI).

The operation led to the arrest of four men who were allegedly peddling methamphetamine in the locality.

Sources said the gang was operating a well-organised distribution network targeting college students and young professionals in the city.

The methamphetamine was being trafficked in small quantities to evade suspicion and avoid attracting the attention of law enforcement agencies.

The police believe that the racket spans multiple states, with operations extending into Kerala and Karnataka. Officials have stated that further investigations are underway to trace the broader network and identify other individuals involved in the supply chain.

The arrests mark a significant step forward in dismantling what appears to be a growing interstate drug trafficking ring.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to intensifying anti-drug operations in the city, warning that those involved in drug peddling would be dealt with strictly under the law.

