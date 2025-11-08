TN to seek Centre's nod for Hosur greenfield airport within two weeks

Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) In a decisive move to bolster aviation infrastructure, the Tamil Nadu government is preparing to seek site clearance from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for the proposed greenfield airport at Hosur within the next two weeks.

The project, announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last year, is expected to become a major gateway for southern Tamil Nadu and adjoining parts of Karnataka.

The proposed airport is planned as a large-scale facility capable of handling up to 30 million passengers annually -- a figure that surpasses Chennai airport’s traffic of 22 million passengers in 2023.

The project will come up over approximately 2,000 acres in the Berigai-Bagalur region of Krishnagiri district, strategically located to serve the fast-growing industrial city of Hosur and its surrounding clusters.

The Berigai-Bagalur site was preferred over Bendagondapalli near the Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL) airfield after a detailed technical assessment found it more suitable, with fewer topographical and operational constraints.

Officials said the Krishnagiri district administration has begun preparing a comprehensive land development plan, while the state government is expected to initiate the land acquisition process within the next four months.

Once operational, the airport is expected to not only decongest Chennai’s air traffic but also provide a significant boost to industrial, logistics, and passenger connectivity in the Krishnagiri–Dharmapuri–Salem belt.

However, the ambitious project faces a key regulatory obstacle. Under an existing agreement, no new commercial airport can be built within a 150-km radius of the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) until 2033.

This clause could delay or restrict the Centre's approval for Hosur, which lies close to the Karnataka border and within the exclusion zone.

In parallel, the Tamil Nadu government has approached the Defence Ministry seeking relaxation of airspace restrictions, as much of Krishnagiri's sky zone falls under the operational control of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Despite these challenges, the government is confident that Hosur’s strategic location and industrial importance will help secure central approval soon, paving the way for one of Tamil Nadu’s most ambitious aviation infrastructure projects.

