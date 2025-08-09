TN to roll out more AC and luxury buses under transport expansion plan

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) In a bid to modernise services and improve commuter comfort, the Tamil Nadu government has embarked on an ambitious plan to induct 4,300 new buses into its fleet.

The expansion will be carried out in three phases. In the first phase, over 1,500 buses have already been brought into service and are operating on various routes.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu State Rapid Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operates over 1,080 buses daily, serving more than one lakh passengers across the state.

"We will continue to introduce new buses regularly to meet increasing passenger demand," a senior TNSTC official said.

As part of this modernisation drive, the TNSTC will introduce 10 new air-conditioned buses within the next 10 days. These buses, designed to offer a more comfortable travel experience, will operate on key routes in Chennai and other important destinations.

The corporation is also moving ahead with plans to add 110 luxury buses equipped with sleeper and seating facilities.

The tender process for procuring these buses is in its final stage, and officials have confirmed that they will be introduced in time for the Pongal festival in January, a peak travel period in the state.

The luxury buses, intended for long-distance routes, will feature upgraded interiors, enhanced passenger amenities, and improved safety measures.

Officials believe these additions will greatly benefit overnight travellers and those undertaking intercity journeys, offering an alternative to private travel.

According to transport department sources, the new fleet will not only replace ageing vehicles but also increase capacity, helping to ease congestion on popular routes.

The introduction of AC and sleeper coaches is seen as a significant step towards raising the overall standard of public transportation in Tamil Nadu.

With this phased rollout, the state aims to provide a better, safer, and more comfortable travel experience for its citizens. The combination of modern AC buses and high-end sleeper coaches is expected to attract more passengers to public transport, reduce dependence on private vehicles, and set a new benchmark for state-run bus services.

