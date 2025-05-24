TN to roll out high-speed internet for rural households under ‘BharatNet’ scheme

Chennai, May 24 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government is set to launch an ambitious initiative to provide high-speed internet access to all rural households in the state, targeting one crore homes per year.

The scheme is being implemented under the Central government’s ‘BharatNet’ project, aimed at bridging the digital divide across rural India.

In Tamil Nadu, the project is spearheaded by the Tamil Nadu FiberNet Corporation Ltd (TANFINET). High-speed internet connectivity through optical fibre cables is being established in 12,525 gram panchayats across the state.

The groundwork began in 2018 and has now reached its final phase. So far, optical fibre cables have been laid over a distance of nearly 55,000 kilometres, covering 11,800 villages.

Some delays were encountered in certain locations, particularly in forest regions, due to challenges in obtaining clearances and executing cable-laying operations. However, the government has announced that all pending work is expected to be completed by next month.

Currently, notices inviting applications for internet service providers in around 4,000 villages have been published on the official TANFINET website (https://tanfinet.tn.gov.in).

Similar notices for an additional 4,000 villages are set to be released in the coming days, with the remainder to follow soon after. The rollout of actual internet connections is scheduled to begin next month. The government has set a bold target of connecting one crore rural households with high-speed internet within this year.

To ensure affordability and wide adoption, internet plans are being tailored to meet both household and business needs. For homes, unlimited internet at 20 Mbps will be offered at a base price of Rs 199 per month. Higher-tier plans of Rs 399 and Rs 499 will provide increased speeds. For businesses, two initial plans are available, Rs 899 and Rs 1,199, with enhanced bandwidth.

Officials have noted that all plans are subject to change based on government discretion and consumer demand. With this digital push, Tamil Nadu aims to enhance rural connectivity, empower digital learning, and boost economic activity through improved internet access.

--IANS

aal/dan