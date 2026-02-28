TN to build statewide drone ecosystem through TNUAVC-industry tie-ups

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) In a major push to strengthen technology-driven governance, the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation (TNUAVC), functioning under the Higher Education Department, has initiated steps to partner with drone manufacturers and service providers across India to build a comprehensive drone ecosystem in the State.

The corporation, established to meet the drone-based operational requirements of various state government departments, aims to deploy advanced aerial solutions to improve governance efficiency and enhance public service delivery.

Officials said the initiative is designed to integrate drone technology into key sectors such as municipal administration, agriculture, policing, forest management, water resources, and disaster response.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department stated that TNUAVC has begun the process of empanelling eligible drone manufacturing firms and service providers with proven expertise.

"The vendor must have an established drone manufacturing facility and should have supplied at least five drones to government agencies," the official said.

"Additionally, the manufacturer must hold certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for research and development.”

The corporation is also focusing on onboarding service providers with hands-on operational experience.

According to officials, companies offering drone-based services such as aerial mapping, land surveys, crop monitoring, and precision spraying will be considered.

"Service providers should have demonstrated experience in executing government projects using drone technology," the official added.

As part of the selection process, TNUAVC will conduct a thorough scrutiny of the companies' past performance, including the states where they have delivered services.

An expert committee will evaluate applications before finalising agreements with selected manufacturers and service firms.

The move aligns with Tamil Nadu's broader vision of emerging as a technology and innovation hub, particularly in sunrise sectors such as unmanned systems and advanced robotics.

By creating a structured ecosystem that connects manufacturing, research, and field-level applications, the State government aims to promote indigenous drone innovation while ensuring regulatory compliance and operational safety.

Officials believe that strategic integration of drone technology across departments will not only improve efficiency and transparency but also contribute to better disaster preparedness, agricultural productivity, and urban planning across Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/svn