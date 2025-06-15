TN teachers and govt employees' groups dismiss reports of meeting TVK leader Vijay

Chennai, June 16 (IANS) The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO) has refuted media reports claiming that its state coordinator met Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor-turned-politician Vijay to discuss key demands related to government employees and teachers, including the old pension scheme.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, JACTO-GEO clarified that no such meeting took place and termed the reports "completely unfounded".

"On behalf of JACTO-GEO, we categorically deny the news published in various media outlets suggesting that our state coordinator met TVK President Vijay on Friday to discuss the demands of government employees and teachers, including old pensions," the statement said.

JACTO-GEO said that it is an umbrella federation representing a broad spectrum of associations comprising government employees, teachers, and civil servants across Tamil Nadu.

"It is within the discretion of individual associations to make decisions and act accordingly. However, these actions do not reflect the stance or involvement of JACTO-GEO as a whole," the statement noted.

The organisation further underscored its long-standing role in advocating for the rights of public sector employees in the state.

For more than 25 years, JACTO-GEO has consistently fought for the welfare of teachers, civil servants and other government staff through protests and negotiations, regardless of which political party was in power.

Over the years, the federation has secured significant victories, including salary revisions and the restoration of forfeited employee benefits.

In its latest series of campaigns, JACTO-GEO successfully pressured the state government to accept and implement nine long-pending demands.

These include crucial provisions such as surrender leave and the inclusion of maternity leave in the official work schedule.

Additionally, the state government has assured the federation that the report from the committee tasked with reviewing the old pension scheme will be submitted by September 30.

"We remain committed to securing justice and long-term welfare for all government employees, and we will continue our efforts through legitimate democratic means," the statement concluded.

The clarification seeks to dispel any confusion and reinforce JACTO-GEO's independent, non-partisan approach to policy advocacy for state employees.

