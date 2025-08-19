TN: Senior IPS officers transferred in police reshuffle

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday ordered a reshuffle of senior IPS officers, issuing fresh postings for key positions in the state police force. The transfers, announced by the Home (SC) Department through an official notification, take immediate effect.

According to the order, Dr. N. Shreenatha, IPS, who has been serving as Superintendent of Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) at the Office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell, Greater Chennai Police.

He fills an existing vacancy in the city’s cyber policing wing, which has been witnessing increasing challenges in handling online fraud and digital crimes.

Replacing him, Ms. J. Mutharasi, IPS, currently Superintendent of Police-II, Crime Branch CID, South Zone, Chennai, has been posted as Superintendent of Police/Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) at the DGP headquarters. She takes charge in place of Dr. Shreenatha.

The government also ordered the posting of Thiru Andiyan, IPS, who had been serving in the Vacancy Reserve at the DGP’s office, as Superintendent of Police, State Police Master Control Room, Chennai.

He will assume charge from Thiru S. Sarvesh Raj, IPS. The Master Control Room is a critical hub for statewide coordination of law and order and emergency response.

Officials said the transfers are part of routine administrative changes aimed at strengthening the efficiency of the force and ensuring optimal deployment of senior officers.

The Cyber Crime Cell, Law and Order division, and Master Control Room are considered crucial wings of policing in Tamil Nadu, particularly in view of increasing reliance on technology, the upcoming festival season, and heightened vigilance over security concerns.

The Home Department directive underlined that all the officers concerned should take charge of their new responsibilities immediately. Sources in the police headquarters added that more transfers could follow in the coming weeks as part of broader administrative adjustments.

