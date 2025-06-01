TN sees fewer heatwave days, higher rainfall this summer: Regional MeT Centre

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is witnessing a notably different summer this year, with fewer heatwave days and significantly higher rainfall compared to the usual seasonal trends, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai.

B. Amudha, Head of RMC Chennai, stated that the number of heatwave days -- defined as days when temperatures exceed 41 degrees Celsius -- has declined across the state compared to the past five years.

At the same time, the state has received far more rainfall than usual during the ongoing monsoon season.

As per RMC data, Vellore reported the highest number of heatwave days this summer, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius on 16 days.

Karur Paramathi followed closely, recording high temperatures on 10 days. Erode registered the highest temperature of the season -- 41.2 degrees Celsius -- on May 15.

In contrast, other districts such as Vellore and Madurai recorded maximum temperatures of 40 degrees only on one or two days.

In Chennai, the mercury touched 40 degrees just once throughout the summer. However, rainfall in Chennai has been remarkably high. The city received 129 per cent more rainfall than the average, recording 12 cm of rain this summer.

Across Tamil Nadu, the state recorded 25 cm of rainfall against the normal 13 cm -- an increase of 97 per cent compared to seasonal norms.

Amudha added that the long-period average (LPA) -- a climatological benchmark measuring average rainfall over a specific time period -- is also expected to rise this year.

The LPA for Tamil Nadu may reach up to 110 per cent, while the national average is expected to be around 106 per cent, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Despite the promising rainfall trend, the RMC has cautioned that some northern interior districts may experience a dip in rainfall during June. In other regions, rainfall is expected to be normal or above normal.

Chennai, meanwhile, can expect light to moderate showers over the next few days, added Amudha.

The shift in weather patterns highlights the dynamic nature of climate conditions and the importance of continuous monitoring and forecasting to ensure preparedness and resource management across the state.

