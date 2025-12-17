TN school tragedy: BJP demands NCSC probe, seeks accountability

Chennai, Dec 17 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu BJP demanded a suo motu intervention by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) into the death of a Class 7 student from the Scheduled Caste community who was killed in a wall collapse at a government school in Tiruvallur district, alleging gross negligence by the State’s School Education Department.

In a statement, BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the incident, in which 12-year-old S. Mohith (also referred to as Rohit), a first-generation learner from Kondapuram Colony in R.K. Pettai, lost his life, amounted to a “serious violation of Article 21 of the Constitution” and reflected criminal dereliction of duty by the DMK government.

The party alleged that poor maintenance of school infrastructure, despite repeated warnings and media reports, directly led to the tragedy.

It urged the police to register criminal cases, including charges of culpable negligence, against officials of the district administration and the School Education Department responsible for inspecting and maintaining the school premises.

The BJP called upon the NCSC to conduct an independent inquiry into the incident and take stringent action, citing the victim’s social background and vulnerability.

It also demanded that School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi take moral responsibility for the death, resign from his post, personally meet the bereaved family, offer a formal apology, provide compensation of Rs one crore, and ensure a government job for one family member.

Pointing to what it described as a pattern of administrative failure, the party cited earlier incidents, including the collapse of a compound wall at Anjur Government Higher Secondary School in Chengalpattu earlier this month, a classroom balcony wall failure at a government primary school in Palani in 2024, and the 2021 Tirunelveli school toilet wall collapse that killed three students.

The BJP also accused senior officials in the School Education Department of attempting to downplay or suppress reports highlighting unsafe school infrastructure, inadequate drinking water and sanitation facilities, and dilapidated buildings in rural areas.

It sought disciplinary action against the Director of School Education, alleging misplaced priorities and failure to address safety concerns.

Urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene, the party demanded immediate administrative reforms, enhanced funding for school infrastructure, and strict inspections of all government schools. It further called for the introduction of moral and value education to address rising concerns over indiscipline and violence in schools.

The state government has yet to issue a detailed response to the BJP’s demands.

