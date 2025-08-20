TN School Education Minister launches 'Kalaipattarai' project to boost creativity and life skills

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday inaugurated the pilot project "Kalaipattarai" (Art Workshop), an initiative aimed at students of Classes 9 to 12 in government and aided schools to enhance creativity, life skills, and overall personality development.

In his address at the launch at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium in Kotturpuram here, the Minister said the government wants to provide students with opportunities to think innovatively, communicate effectively, and express themselves confidently.

He added that the integration of art into school education will help young learners develop critical thinking, problem-solving ability, and resilience, which are vital in today’s world.

The workshops, which form part of the pilot phase, will cover a broad range of creative disciplines, including visual arts, music, theatre, and other performing arts.

Officials said that the sessions are designed not only to nurture artistic talent but also to build emotional strength and interpersonal skills among adolescents.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to address social challenges, Poyyamozhi stressed that the School Education Department has been working on awareness programmes to prevent substance abuse among schoolchildren.

"Our aim is to prepare students for life by giving them not just academic knowledge, but also values and coping skills," he said.

The department has earmarked Rs 1.5 crore for the project, underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering holistic education.

Authorities said the pilot would be carefully assessed for its effectiveness, and based on its success, the programme could be scaled up to benefit students across the state.

Educationists and teachers have welcomed 'Kalaipattarai', saying art-based training will complement classroom learning by creating a more inclusive and engaging environment.

Experts observed that such initiatives can help reduce stress, improve communication skills, and encourage self-expression, especially among teenagers navigating a crucial stage of personal development. By rolling out 'Kalaipattarai', the Tamil Nadu government aims to broaden the scope of school education, moving beyond academics to nurture well-rounded individuals equipped with creativity, confidence, and social awareness.

