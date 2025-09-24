TN: S. Ramadoss announces Vanniyar quota protests; rift with son Anbumani deepens

Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said that the Vanniyar Sangam, the parent body of the party, will hold protests across Tamil Nadu in December demanding the immediate implementation of the 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars in education and government jobs.

Addressing the media at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, S. Ramadoss said the demonstrations will take place in all district headquarters during the first week of December.

He said that students and youth under the age of 30 would take part in the agitation, while senior members would be responsible for organising the logistics.

To coordinate the protests, a seven-member committee has been formed under the leadership of former PMK president G.K. Mani.

The panel also includes Vanniyar Sangam president Pu. Tha. Arulmozhi and Salem West MLA R. Arul. Dr. Ramadoss stressed that the community has been waiting far too long for justice and accused successive governments of dragging their feet on the quota implementation.

The PMK patriarch also took a swipe at leaders he accused of misusing the party’s name after being expelled.

“The real face of those claiming to be PMK has now been exposed,” he remarked, in what was seen as a veiled reference to his son and current PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss.

The strained relationship between the father and son has become increasingly visible in recent months.

While Anbumani has sought to expand the PMK’s reach beyond its traditional Vanniyar support base, S. Ramadoss has remained firmly committed to community-driven politics anchored in the Vanniyar Sangam.

Party insiders say the split in approach has created unease within the cadre, with many caught between loyalty to the founder and support for the younger leader’s broader vision.

Political observers note that the December protests will serve as both a pressure tactic on the government and a show of strength for S. Ramadoss, who appears determined to assert his dominance over the party’s ideological core despite the rift with Anbumani.

Whether the agitation unifies or further divides the PMK will be closely watched in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

