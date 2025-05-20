TN rejuvenates 917 lakes, boosts agriculture infrastructure

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Since assuming office in 2021, the Tamil Nadu government has undertaken large-scale rejuvenation and infrastructure initiatives to strengthen the state’s water resources and agricultural productivity. According to an official statement, the Water Resources Department has rejuvenated 917 lakes across 27 districts at an estimated cost of Rs 1,212 crore.

In addition, the state has constructed 88 check dams in 24 districts, spending Rs 519 crore to improve water conservation and regulate flow for irrigation purposes.

Under the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme, the government has transformed 47,286 acres of fallow land into cultivable land in 10,817 village panchayats, with a total investment of Rs 786.86 crore.

These efforts have contributed to an increase in the state’s total irrigated area, which rose from 36.07 lakh hectares in 2020-21 to 38.33 lakh hectares in 2023-24.

Over the past four years, Tamil Nadu recorded a cumulative foodgrain production of 457.08 lakh tonnes, achieving an average agricultural growth rate of 5.66 per cent, the government noted.

To further improve water infrastructure, the state desilted 5,427 km of canals and 8,540 minor irrigation ponds. In addition, 2,382 new ponds and 2,474 borewells were created to support irrigation and groundwater recharge, the statement mentioned.

As part of its agricultural mechanisation programme, the government distributed modern farming equipment to 62,820 farmers, with an outlay of Rs 499 crore. These tools are aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing labour dependency in farming operations.

The state has also recorded progress in the animal husbandry and fisheries sectors. Milk production has shown an upward trend, and Tamil Nadu continues to be one of the leading states in egg production.

To support the fishing community, 72 fish landing centres have been established for Rs 1,428 crore, as per the official statement. These centres are expected to boost marine infrastructure, improve post-harvest handling, and enhance the livelihoods of coastal fishermen.

The government said these integrated initiatives across irrigation, agriculture, and allied sectors are aimed at ensuring sustainable growth, improving rural livelihoods, and enhancing the overall resilience of the farming and fishing communities in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/dpb