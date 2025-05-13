TN records 99.86 pc pass percentage in CBSE class 10 exams, girls outshine boys

Chennai, May 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has registered an impressive 99.86 per cent pass rate in the CBSE Class 10 examinations, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

This marks a marginal increase from last year’s 99.84 per cent, reinforcing the state’s continued academic excellence at the secondary school level.

According to data released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 1,03,259 students from Tamil Nadu appeared for the Class 10 exams this year, comprising 56,008 boys and 47,251 girls.

Among them, girls outshone boys with a near-perfect pass percentage of 99.9 per cent, while boys recorded a commendable 99.8 per cent. Nationwide, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 93.6 per cent.

However, the Chennai region, which includes Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, recorded a pass rate of 98.71 per cent. This marks a drop from last year’s 99.3 per cent, placing the region fourth nationally this year.

The CBSE Class 10 examinations commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 13, 2025. The CBSE has made student results accessible through four official portals — www.cbse.gov.in, www.results.nic.in, www.results.digilocker.gov.in, and www.umang.gov.in.

Students can also access their digital mark sheets and certificates via the DigiLocker mobile application.

The smooth conduct of examinations and the consistency in high performance have drawn appreciation from educationists across Tamil Nadu.

“The marginal rise in pass percentage, especially among girls, reflects both strong school systems and supportive home environments,” said a senior education department official.

This year’s results follow the Class 12 CBSE results, also announced Tuesday, in which Tamil Nadu recorded a 98.48 per cent pass rate.

With the announcement of both Class 10 and Class 12 results, students are now preparing for the next phase — admissions into higher secondary courses and professional streams, while education boards and school authorities begin reviewing performance trends and strategies for the upcoming academic year.

--IANS

