TN raises Poondi reservoir discharge to 4,000 cusecs; flood alert issued for villages along Kosasthalaiyar River

Chennai: With continuous rainfall and rising inflow into the Poondi Sathyamoorthy Sagar Reservoir, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has increased water discharge to 4,000 cusecs from 8 a.m. on Monday, issuing a precautionary advisory for residents living in low-lying villages along the Kosasthalaiyar River.

Located in Tiruvallur district, the Poondi reservoir is one of Chennai’s key drinking water sources. It has a full storage capacity of 3,231 million cubic feet (mcft) at a depth of 35 feet.

Officials said that due to steady rain over the past few days and heavy inflow from upstream sources, the reservoir is nearing its full capacity.

According to WRD engineers, the current inflow stands at 4,070 cusecs, with water arriving from multiple sources — including the Kesavaram Dam, Ilupair Dam, Poondi Inflow Canal, Kandaleru Canal, and the reservoir’s own catchment area.

“As a safety measure, we have increased the discharge to 4,000 cusecs to maintain the reservoir’s stability and to accommodate additional inflow if the rains continue,” said a senior WRD official.

The department has also alerted district administrations and disaster response teams in Tiruvallur and Chennai, urging them to stay on standby.

Residents in vulnerable stretches, particularly Thiruninravur, Pullarambakkam, and Poondi, have been advised to remain cautious and avoid venturing near riverbanks.

“Field engineers are continuously monitoring the water level, inflow and outflow. People should stay away from the Kosasthalaiyar River and report any unusual water movement immediately to local authorities,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation and Tiruvallur district administration have initiated precautionary steps, including desilting stormwater drains, inspecting embankments, and readying flood-relief centres in case of emergency evacuations.

The WRD said that further releases from the reservoir would depend on rainfall intensity and inflow levels in the coming days.

“Our aim is to ensure the safety of both the reservoir structure and downstream habitations,” officials stated, adding that water levels across the city’s other reservoirs — Chembarambakkam, Red Hills, and Puzhal — were also being closely watched.

—IANS