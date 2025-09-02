TN, Puducherry brace for rain and strong winds, IMD warning for coastal areas

Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal in the coming days, a development that is expected to influence weather patterns across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining regions.

According to the RMC, changes in wind patterns are likely to bring light to moderate rain to isolated places in northern and southern Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected in some districts. The weather office has further cautioned that maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry could rise by up to 3 degrees Celsius above normal levels over the next five days.

Moderate rainfall is forecast in parts of the state until September 7.

In Chennai and its suburbs, skies are likely to remain partly cloudy. The city may experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms at isolated locations.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will likely range between 26 and 27 degrees.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for coastal and marine areas. Strong winds with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph at times, are likely to prevail over the central and southwest Arabian Sea, adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, Konkan-Goa-Karnataka coast, Lakshadweep-Maldives region, and nearby areas.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into these seas during the forecast period due to rough conditions.

The IMD stressed that the evolving low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal will be closely monitored, as its intensification could alter rainfall distribution in southern states.

“Localised heavy spells cannot be ruled out,” an official noted, adding that contingency measures have been communicated to district administrations.

With September marking the active phase of the northeast monsoon build-up, weather experts say the system could play a crucial role in replenishing water bodies in parts of Tamil Nadu. However, they also warned that rising temperatures coupled with thunderstorms may cause short bursts of intense rain, leading to waterlogging in urban pockets such as Chennai.

