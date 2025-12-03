TN: Protest over lighting of Karthigai Deepam; Section 144 imposed in Thirupparankundram

Madurai, Dec 3 (IANS) An unusual and tense situation unfolded in Thirupparankundram on Wednesday after Hindu organisations staged protests demanding that the Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Vilakkumarathu area on the hill, leading the district administration to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144.

The issue began after Justice Swaminathan had earlier directed that the traditional ceremonial lamp be lit atop the Thirupparankundram hill. Acting on this, the temple administration initially made arrangements to implement the court order.

However, in a sudden move, officials withdrew the decision, triggering strong opposition from several Hindu groups. Outraged by what they termed a violation of the court’s directive, members of Hindu Makkal Katchi, Akhil Bharat Hanuman Sena, and South India Forward Bloc launched a road blockade in the area.

Protesters raised slogans accusing the administration of disrespecting religious sentiments and bowing to pressure.

Meanwhile, as per long-standing custom, the temple administration lit the Karthigai Maha Deepam at the Uchchipillaiyar Temple on the hill.

This further intensified tempers among the protesting groups and BJP members, who gathered near the 16-foot public hall and raised slogans condemning the move.

In an attempt to march up the hill, several protesters tried to breach police barricades. Police personnel blocked them, resulting in a scuffle and brief clashes. Two policemen sustained minor injuries during the confrontation.

Authorities acted swiftly, detaining those who forcefully attempted to climb the hill in violation of security restrictions.

With tension continuing to simmer and the possibility of escalation looming, Madurai District Collector Praveen Kumar ordered prohibitory measures under Section 144 in Thirupparankundram and surrounding areas.

The order restricts public gatherings, processions, and protests to prevent further unrest. Police have stepped up security deployment around key points, including the hill pathway, temple premises, and arterial roads of the town.

Officials said the situation is under control but remains sensitive. The imposition of Section 144 is expected to remain in force until normalcy is restored.

The clash between religious groups and the administration has cast a shadow over the otherwise festive Karthigai Deepam rituals, and authorities are now focused on preventing any further flare-ups in the region.

--IANS

aal/dan