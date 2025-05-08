TN: Professor suspended for criticising Operation Sindoor

Chennai, May 8 (IANS) A professor at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has been suspended after her WhatsApp status updates criticising India’s recent military strike under Operation Sindoor drew sharp criticism online.

The professor, identified as Lora S, serves as an Assistant Professor in the Directorate of Career Centre at SRMIST’s Kattankulathur campus.

On Wednesday, she reportedly posted a series of WhatsApp status messages condemning the cross-border operation that targeted terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control.

In one post, Lora accused the Indian government of orchestrating military action for political advantage, while another expressed sorrow over alleged civilian casualties in Pakistan.

One of her messages read: “India killed a CHILD in Pakistan and wounded two people in the early Wednesday strikes… It’s a cowardice act.”

She also warned of future economic challenges for India, forecasting “lockdowns, inflation, food shortages, and loss of lives” in the coming decade.

Although the posts were initially visible only to her WhatsApp contacts, screenshots soon went viral after BJP functionary Bala shared them on social media, tagging SRMIST and questioning whether the institution endorsed her views.

“Do you endorse this, SRM University? This is what academic activism looks like now?” he wrote, triggering a flurry of online reactions. Amid mounting pressure, SRMIST suspended Lora with immediate effect.

In an official statement, Registrar S. Ponnusamy described her posts as “unethical activities” and announced that an internal inquiry would be conducted.

BJP state secretary S.G. Suryah praised the university’s swift action but called for tougher measures.

“Any institution that appoints her should be publicly condemned for harbouring anti-India views,” he stated on social media.

Lora has not issued a public response.

SRMIST officials have not indicated whether further disciplinary action would follow the inquiry.

The controversy has sparked a broader discussion on academic freedom, social media conduct, and the responsibilities of educators when commenting on sensitive national issues.

