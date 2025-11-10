TN Power Distribution Corporation to hold consumer grievance redressal meet on Nov 11

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) will conduct consumer grievance redressal meetings on Tuesday at 11 a.m. across four electricity distribution circles -- Anna Salai, Anna Nagar, Guindy, and Ponneri -- to address public complaints related to electricity supply, billing, and service issues.

According to an official release, the meetings are part of TNPDCL’s regular outreach initiative to enhance transparency and ensure efficient resolution of consumer grievances. Senior officials, including executive engineers and assistant engineers from the respective operation and maintenance (O&M) divisions, will preside over the sessions and provide on-the-spot clarifications wherever possible.

Consumers from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors can attend the meetings to discuss issues such as voltage fluctuations, delay in new service connections, frequent power outages, billing anomalies, meter defects, and transformer maintenance delays.

Officials will also receive petitions for follow-up on pending applications and service requests.

In the Anna Salai Circle, the meeting will be held at the Office of the Executive Engineer (O&M), Lapant Street, Chintadripet. For the Anna Nagar Circle, the meeting will take place at the Executive Engineer’s Office (O&M), 5th Street, 11th Main Road, Anna Nagar. In the Guindy Circle, consumers can participate at the O&M Office, KK Nagar Substation. For the Ponneri Circle, the venue will be the Executive Engineer’s Office (O&M) on T.H. Road, Veenpaakam, Ponneri.

The corporation has urged consumers residing within these limits to actively participate and present their concerns directly to officials for speedy redressal and follow-up action. It also requested consumers to bring relevant documents -- such as copies of electricity bills, service connection numbers, and previous complaint references -- to facilitate quick resolution.

Officials added that the initiative is part of TNPDCL’s broader efforts to strengthen its consumer interface and ensure that grievances are resolved within stipulated timelines.

“Regular redressal meetings not only help us improve service delivery but also strengthen trust between the utility and its consumers,” an official statement noted. The corporation encouraged consumers to make use of this platform and contribute to improving power service efficiency across the city.

