TN polls: Vijay files nomination from Perambur amid massive public presence

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Perambur Assembly constituency, marking a significant milestone in his political journey ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president submitted his nomination before the Returning Officer at Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi. The filing was carried out in the presence of senior party leaders, including General Secretary N. Anand and Joint General Secretary C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, who accompanied Vijay to the venue.

The nomination event witnessed an overwhelming response from supporters. Thousands of TVK cadres, fans of the actor, and members of the public gathered along the key routes leading to Vyasarpadi and outside the college premises hours before his arrival.

The enthusiastic turnout reflected the growing political momentum of the party, which is making its electoral debut in the state.

As Vijay’s campaign vehicle made its way through the locality, crowds surged forward to catch a glimpse of the popular actor-politician.

The situation led to heavy traffic congestion in several parts of Vyasarpadi, with police personnel deployed in large numbers to manage the swelling crowds and ensure security arrangements.

At one point, traffic movement came to a brief standstill near a signal junction when a group of motorists halted their vehicles in an attempt to take selfies as Vijay’s campaign convoy paused momentarily.

Though the disruption was short-lived, it caused minor congestion in the area before normal traffic flow was restored.

Party insiders described the nomination day as a “show of strength”, highlighting the grassroots enthusiasm surrounding Vijay’s entry into electoral politics.

With Perambur emerging as one of the closely watched constituencies in Chennai, Vijay’s candidature is expected to add a new dynamic to the contest.

The TVK, led by Vijay, is contesting the Assembly elections with a full slate of candidates, positioning itself as an alternative to the established Dravidian parties. The coming weeks are likely to see intensified campaigning as parties gear up for a high-stakes electoral battle across Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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