TN polls: VCK to contest all 234 seats, Vijay set to launch statewide campaign

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) With less than a month remaining for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, political activity across the state has intensified, with parties accelerating campaign strategies and candidate outreach programmes. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has announced that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will contest all 234 Assembly constituencies independently, signalling an aggressive electoral debut.

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The move positions the party as a significant new entrant in a political landscape long dominated by established Dravidian majors.

As part of its campaign rollout, the party is set to introduce its candidates at a high-profile public meeting in Mamallapuram on March 27.

Party sources said Vijay will personally present the candidates on stage and outline the party’s vision and electoral roadmap, marking a crucial moment in TVK’s preparations.

Vijay is expected to contest from the Perambur constituency in Chennai, according to party insiders, though an official confirmation is awaited.

His potential candidature has generated considerable interest, particularly among first-time voters and youth, who form a key segment of his support base.

The party is preparing to launch its campaign trail in full swing on March 28. Vijay is scheduled to address a series of public meetings across key constituencies in Chennai, including Perambur, Kolathur, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar and Virugambakkam.

Permissions have reportedly been granted for gatherings of up to 3,000 people at each venue. However, sources indicate that requests to conduct campaign events in 12 additional constituencies were denied by the Election Commission due to regulatory constraints.

Significantly, these restrictions come in the backdrop of the tragic stampede in Karur on September 27, 2025, during a public programme of Vijay, which resulted in the death of 41 persons. Following the incident, the Tamil Nadu Police imposed stringent guidelines on crowd management and public meetings linked to the actor-politician to prevent similar occurrences.

As polling day approaches, the entry of Vijay and his party is expected to add a new dimension to the electoral contest, even as established alliances continue to consolidate their positions across the state.

--IANS

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