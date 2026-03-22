TN polls: Seeman to begin six-day campaign tour from tomorrow

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) NTK chief coordinator Seeman is set to kick off an intensive six-day election campaign across northern Tamil Nadu, covering multiple constituencies between March 23 and March 28 as part of the party’s first phase of outreach ahead of the Assembly elections.

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The campaign will begin on Monday with a symbolic start, as Seeman is scheduled to offer prayers at the Murugan temple in Tiruttani.

Following this, he will embark on a series of vehicle rallies in Tiruttani and Sholinghur, engaging directly with voters before addressing his first major public meeting in Ranipet later in the day.

On March 24, Seeman will continue his tour with morning campaign events in Vellore, Gudiyattam, and Ambur, key constituencies in the region. The day will conclude with public meetings in Tirupattur and Uthangarai, where he is expected to outline the party’s electoral vision and mobilise grassroots support.

The third day of the campaign, March 25, will see Seeman focusing on Krishnagiri district and the surrounding areas.

He will cover Krishnagiri, Soolagiri, and Palacode during the day, followed by a vehicle rally in Pappireddipatti. A public meeting is scheduled in Pennagaram in the evening, marking the culmination of the day’s engagements.

On March 26, the NTK leader will intensify his outreach in the Salem region, holding rallies in Mettur, Omalur, Salem, and Vazhapadi.

He will later address public gatherings in Attur and Kallakurichi, targeting both urban and rural voters.

The campaign will move into Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts on March 27, with Seeman visiting Sankarapuram, Thirukovilur, and Cheyyar. The day’s events will conclude with a public meeting in Vandavasi.

The final leg of the tour on March 28 will cover key constituencies in the Kancheepuram region, including Kancheepuram, Sriperumbudur, and Poonamallee. Seeman will wrap up the first phase of his campaign with public meetings in Tiruvallur and Avadi.

Party sources said the campaign is aimed at strengthening NTK’s presence in northern Tamil Nadu by combining roadshows, direct voter interactions, and large public meetings, as the party seeks to expand its electoral footprint in the upcoming Assembly polls.

--IANS

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