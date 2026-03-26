TN polls: Ramadoss to announce new political outfit today as PMK rift deepens

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) Dr S. Ramadoss is set to announce the launch of a new political outfit on Thursday, marking a decisive split within the PMK, even as the rift with his son Anbumani Ramadoss deepens ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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The announcement, expected later in the day at Thailapuram Estate in Tindivanam, is likely to formalise a long-simmering leadership conflict that has now erupted into a full-fledged political division. Party insiders say the move comes after weeks of mounting tension, public disagreements, and organisational uncertainty within the PMK.

The crisis escalated after the Election Commission recognised Anbumani Ramadoss as the legitimate leader of the party, granting him control over the PMK name and its widely recognised “mango” symbol. Dr Ramadoss challenged the decision in court, hoping to retain authority over the party he founded.

However, the court’s ruling went against him, dealing a significant setback and accelerating his decision to establish a separate political platform.

With the legal route exhausted, Dr Ramadoss is now preparing to test his political strength independently. The veteran leader has already aligned with a new formation backed by V.K. Sasikala, under the banner of the All India Revolutionary Leader Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Anbumani Ramadoss has moved swiftly to consolidate his position within the PMK. His faction has aligned with the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and secured 18 seats as part of the alliance arrangement, positioning him as the official face of the party in the upcoming electoral battle.

The developments have triggered confusion and concern among PMK cadres across Tamil Nadu, with many grassroots workers uncertain about which faction to support.

The split is expected to have a direct impact on the party’s traditional vote base, particularly in northern districts where the PMK has historically held influence.

Efforts are already underway to register the new party with the Election Commission of India.

Mukilan, son of PMK General Secretary Anbazhagan, has reportedly applied for the name “Ayya Pasarai Makkal Katchi”, which is expected to be abbreviated as “Ayya PMK.” Dr Ramadoss’s formal announcement later in the day is likely to mark a crucial turning point in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape ahead of the Assembly elections.

--IANS

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