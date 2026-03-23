TN polls: Palaniswami writes open letter, highlights governance 'failure' under DMK

Chennai, March 23 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami has issued an open letter to the people of the state, sharply criticising the DMK government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for what he described as a “complete breakdown of governance”.

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In his letter, Palaniswami said that over the past five years, he has consistently raised concerns both inside and outside the Assembly about what he termed the government’s failures, but alleged that there has been no meaningful response or corrective action.

He accused the ruling administration of being indifferent to public suffering and prioritising optics over accountability.

Citing a recent incident near Tirunelveli, Palaniswami referred to the murder of a Scheduled Caste farmer and the subsequent suicide of his 23-year-old daughter, claiming that the delay in police action reflected systemic apathy. He alleged that arrests were made only after sustained public protests, raising questions about the government’s commitment to justice and law enforcement.

The AIADMK leader said the incident was not isolated, pointing to similar cases across the state, including in Vengaivayal and Nanguneri, as part of a broader pattern affecting marginalised communities.

He criticised what he described as the “silence” of leaders who advocate social justice during elections but fail to respond to such incidents.

Addressing the police, Palaniswami urged officers to act independently and uphold the rule of law without political influence.

He stressed the importance of restoring public trust in the police force by ensuring timely and impartial justice.

He further warned that fear and injustice were becoming normalised in Tamil Nadu, and claimed that the government had lost its sense of accountability.

Calling on voters to reflect on the current situation, Palaniswami positioned the upcoming electoral choice as an opportunity to bring change.

The former Chief Minister said he was seeking not just political support, but public trust in what he described as a “different path” focused on safety, justice, and people-centric governance. He concluded by asserting that Tamil Nadu deserved better leadership and a return to dignity, urging citizens to use their democratic power to shape the state’s future.

--IANS

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