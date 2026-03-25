TN polls: Palaniswami to launch high-voltage campaign blitz today

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, political activity across the state has intensified, with both the DMK and the AIADMK racing to finalise seat-sharing arrangements within their respective alliances.

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Against this backdrop, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) is set to kick off an aggressive statewide campaign tour beginning Wednesday, signalling the party’s push to regain power.

According to an official statement released by the AIADMK headquarters, Palaniswami will embark on a “whirlwind election campaign” from March 25 to April 1, canvassing support for candidates of his party and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. The campaign aims to consolidate voter support across key constituencies and energise party cadres ahead of the crucial electoral battle.

The campaign will begin in Chennai, where Palaniswami is scheduled to address a public meeting at Mylapore at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Party sources said launching the campaign from Chennai highlights the strategic importance of urban constituencies, where both the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK are expected to face stiff competition.

As part of his packed itinerary, Palaniswami will continue his campaign across several locations in and around Chennai in the coming days.

On March 27 (Friday), he will address a gathering in Alandur at 4 p.m., followed by another meeting in Tambaram at 6 p.m. The campaign will then move to North Chennai on March 28, where he is scheduled to campaign in R.K. Nagar at 4 p.m. and Tiruvottiyur at 6 p.m.

Party leaders said the campaign tour is designed to maximise outreach in densely populated urban areas while setting the tone for a broader statewide push in the weeks ahead.

The AIADMK is expected to focus on key issues such as cost of living, welfare measures, and governance, while also targeting the DMK government’s record.

With alliances nearing completion and campaign strategies gaining momentum, Tamil Nadu is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral contest. Palaniswami’s campaign blitz is likely to intensify the political battle between the AIADMK-led NDA and the DMK-led alliance in the run-up to polling day.

--IANS

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