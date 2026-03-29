TN polls: DMK rift deepens after sitting MLA SR Raja dropped from party's list

Chennai, March 29 (IANS) The DMK is facing a wave of internal unrest in the Tambaram Assembly constituency after its decision to deny renomination to sitting MLA S.R. Raja triggered sharp protests from party cadres, exposing fault lines within the local unit ahead of the elections.

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The party has instead nominated Dr Krithika Devi, a relatively new entrant in electoral politics, as its candidate for Tambaram. The move has come as a surprise to many within the party, particularly supporters of Raja, who had expected continuity given his long-standing presence and electoral track record in the constituency.

Discontent has been steadily building among grassroots workers, who view the leadership’s decision as a sudden and unexplained shift.

Many party functionaries argue that replacing an experienced leader at this stage could disrupt established organisational networks and affect campaign momentum.

Tensions spilled onto the streets late Saturday night when hundreds of Raja’s supporters gathered in Irumbuliyur and marched to the residence of senior DMK leader and Treasurer T.R. Baalu, staging a noisy demonstration that continued for hours.

The protesters raised slogans demanding the replacement of Dr Krithika Devi, arguing that the new candidate is unfamiliar with the constituency.

“She does not know the ground reality, the number of wards, or even the ward secretaries. How can she contest?” questioned the agitated supporters.

They urged the party leadership to reconsider and renominate S.R. Raja, with some even pleading, “We fall at your feet; please give the opportunity to SR Raja again.”

The situation intensified when S.R. Raja himself arrived at T.R. Baalu’s residence for a direct negotiation, holding a closed-door meeting with the senior leader.

Following the meeting, T.R. Baalu addressed the protesters, stating, “I have known Raja since his childhood. I did try on his behalf. However, the party president, M.K. Stalin, has made a decision, and there will be valid reasons for it. There is a possibility that Raja will be given another responsibility.”

Even after the leadership’s intervention, dissatisfaction continues to simmer among Raja’s supporters, with sporadic protests still being reported from parts of the constituency.

The episode has added a layer of uncertainty to the DMK’s campaign in Tambaram at a crucial juncture.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the unfolding situation is being closely watched, as prolonged dissent within the ranks could pose a challenge for the party’s prospects in what has been considered a key constituency.

--IANS

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