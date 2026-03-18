TN polls: DMK-CPI seat-sharing pact done; Left ally settles with one less

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) The DMK on Wednesday finalised its seat-sharing agreement with the CPI, allocating five Assembly constituencies to the ally, one seat less than the six it contested in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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The agreement was formally signed in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and CPI State Secretary Veerapandyan, marking a significant step in consolidating the DMK-led alliance ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

With the Election Commission announcing the poll schedule, political activity in Tamil Nadu has intensified, and major parties have been racing to conclude alliance negotiations.

The DMK, which is leading a broad coalition, has been engaged in multiple rounds of discussions with its partners to strike a balance in seat allocation.

Sources said that the CPI had initially pushed for an increase in its seat share compared to the last election. However, after three rounds of negotiations, the party agreed to a reduced allocation in view of the larger alliance dynamics and the need to accommodate multiple partners.

Speaking after the agreement, CPI leaders emphasised that the primary objective of the alliance is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. They said that while the reduction in seats may disappoint some party workers, the larger political goal of ensuring a united secular front remains paramount.

“The focus is on defeating the BJP-led alliance and safeguarding democratic values. The CPI has always stood with the people, raising issues of workers and the marginalised, and that commitment will continue,” a senior CPI leader said.

The DMK leadership is understood to have urged its allies to accept fewer seats due to the expanding coalition. The CPI’s decision to settle for five seats is being seen as a strategic compromise to maintain alliance unity.

Meanwhile, negotiations with the CPI(M) are still underway.

The CPI(M) has also reportedly sought more seats than it was allotted in 2021, and talks are likely to continue.

In the emerging alliance structure, the Congress party is likely to contest 28 seats, while other allies, including the MDMK, IUML, and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, are expected to receive smaller shares.

With the CPI deal sealed, the DMK has moved closer to completing its seat-sharing arrangements, setting the stage for a coordinated campaign in the 2026 Assembly elections.

--IANS

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