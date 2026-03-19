TN polls: CPI(M) holds firm on seat demand as CPI-DMK deal triggers alliance deadlock

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) The seat-sharing negotiations within the DMK-led alliance have hit a hurdle after the CPI agreed to contest five seats, breaking ranks with its Left ally, the CPI (M), which continues to insist on a higher allocation.

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The CPI’s decision to scale down its demand -- despite earlier joint discussions with the CPI(M) seeking six or more constituencies -- has surprised the party leadership and disrupted the alliance’s negotiation momentum ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The agreement between the DMK and CPI was formalised on Wednesday at Anna Arivalayam in the presence of Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin. CPI State secretary M. Veerapandian acknowledged that the reduction in seat count could disappoint party cadres but stressed that the decision was guided by broader political considerations.

“Our politics goes beyond the number of seats. At times, we may step beyond our own claims for the larger political objective of defeating the BJP. But we will never compromise on our ideological position,” Veerapandian said.

However, the CPI(M) has refused to follow suit. Senior leaders in the party reiterated that they remain firm in their demand for more than six seats and are awaiting a revised offer from the DMK.

“We have not accepted five seats. The DMK must take a call and initiate the next round of talks,” a CPI(M) leader said.

Sources indicate that the CPI and CPI(M) had initially coordinated their negotiation strategy, making the CPI’s unilateral move a point of contention within the Left bloc. The ongoing stalemate has also delayed the DMK’s broader alliance-building exercise.

Talks with other key partners, including the VCK, DMDK, and Kamal Haasan’s MNM, have not progressed beyond the first round. Among these, the VCK remains a crucial ally for the DMK, particularly in the context of recent controversies involving Dalit issues. Incidents such as the Vengaivayal water contamination case and the alleged custodial death of a Dalit youth have drawn criticism against the ruling party.

Political observers note that the presence of VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, a prominent Dalit voice, could play a significant role in countering opposition narratives and consolidating support among marginalised communities.

With the election schedule announced, pressure is mounting on the DMK to swiftly resolve internal differences and finalise its alliance framework to move into campaign mode.

--IANS

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