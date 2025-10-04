TN Police deny permission to EPS's political rallies, citing safety and court restrictions

Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police, on Saturday, have refused the permission for a series of campaign rallies planned by AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) in the Namakkal district, citing public safety concerns and a Madras High Court directive against holding political meetings on national highways.

Palaniswami had planned an intensive campaign across multiple constituencies in Namakkal on Sunday (October 5) and Monday (October 6).

His first set of meetings was scheduled for Sunday evening -- near the Anna statue in Tiruchengode Assembly constituency and later near a theatre at Olapalayam in Kumarapalayam constituency.

On Monday, Palaniswami will address gatherings near the Old Bus Stand in Namakkal town and at the Paramathivellur-Pothanur four-road junction in Paramathi-Velur constituency.

However, district police officials declined to grant permission for the rallies at the proposed venues.

The refusal is grounded on an existing Madras High Court order that strictly bars political events along national highways to avoid disruption to vehicular traffic and ensure public safety.

Authorities also considered the heightened sensitivity around large gatherings after the recent Karur tragedy, where a stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally on September 27 led to the death of 41 people and left more than 60 injured.

In light of these concerns, officials have advised the AIADMK to identify suitable private land to host the events and seek fresh permission for those venues.

Police sources said that the decision was aimed at minimising risk and complying fully with court guidelines while maintaining order during the politically charged campaign season.

This development comes as political activity across Tamil Nadu faces closer scrutiny following the Karur stampede incident.

Law enforcement agencies have stepped up checks on venue safety, crowd control measures, and traffic management plans before approving any major political gatherings.

The denial of permission to Palaniswami marks one of the first high-profile instances of these tightened norms being enforced and signals that authorities intend to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to safety and compliance with judicial directives ahead of the next year's Assembly elections.

--IANS

aal/khz