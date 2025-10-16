TN organ trade scandal: Wearing 'save the kidneys’ badges, AIADMK MLAs protest in Assembly

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) The AIADMK legislators on Thursday arrived at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly wearing badges that read “Save the Kidneys”, as a mark of protest against the state government’s alleged inaction in the recent kidney trade racket that has rocked the state.

The symbolic protest came on the third day of the Assembly session, which began on October 14.

Clad with the white badges pinned to their shirts, the opposition MLAs said the gesture was aimed at condemning the DMK government’s “irresponsible and delayed” response to the kidney racket that has raised serious ethical and legal concerns.

“This is not a small issue -- poor and vulnerable workers were exploited, and their organs were illegally removed. Yet the government remains silent,” said one AIADMK member while speaking to reporters outside the Assembly.

“We want justice and a transparent investigation,” he said.

The demonstration follows a similar protest on Wednesday (October 15), when AIADMK MLAs entered the Assembly wearing black bands to express their anger over the Karur stampede tragedy and the alleged kidney theft case.

The opposition has accused the ruling party of showing “criminal negligence” in handling both incidents.

The kidney racket came to light in Namakkal district, where brokers reportedly brainwashed impoverished daily-wage workers and persuaded them to sell or “donate” their kidneys illegally.

Investigations revealed that two private hospitals -- one in Tiruchirappalli and another in Perambalur -- were allegedly involved in the operation.

The controversy deepened after opposition members claimed that one of the hospitals was owned by a leader with close ties to the ruling DMK, which, they alleged, explained the government’s reluctance to conduct a fair probe.

Amid mounting criticism and public outrage, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by South Zone Inspector General of Police Prem Anand Sinha to probe the racket in detail.

The court also directed that the team submit periodic updates on the progress of the investigation.

The AIADMK has demanded that the state government ensure swift arrests, protection for the victims, and strict action against officials who may have ignored early complaints.

