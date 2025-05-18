TN: NTK to contest 2026 Assembly election alone for the fifth time

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) In a big political development, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Sunday announced to contest the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections alone for the fifth time in Tamil Nadu.

“We have contested and lost many elections, including Assembly elections, local body elections, and parliamentary elections. If we are going to stand alone for the fifth time again, then it is only Naam Tamilar Katchi in the history of Indian politics,” said Senthamizhan Seeman, the party coordinator, at a public meeting in Coimbatore.

A public meeting of the Naam Tamilar Katchi was held at Kodisia Maidan in Coimbatore on the occasion of the May 18 genocide. Thousands of people participated in this public meeting led by Seeman.

Seeman added that there is no compromise on the party’s stand. “We will create a new political history for the people in 2026 together with my people,” he said.

He further pointed out that NTK will stand in the election field under the same farmer symbol that you snatched away.

“I have no connection with that farmer, but I have a connection with this farmer. My intention is not a symbol. I am the symbol. We will stand in this election with the premise that we will restore the relationship and save the world,” said Seeman.

He said that NTK will contest in 234 seats, 117 for men and 117 for women, out of which 134 seats will be reserved for youth.

“This election is a war to save our land,” he said.

On May 10, NTK was officially recognised as a state party by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The recognition comes after the party met the necessary criteria based on its performance in recent elections, marking a milestone in its political journey.

According to the ECI, the NTK fulfilled the conditions laid down under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, which stipulates that a political party must secure at least six percent of the valid votes polled in the state and win at least two seats in the legislative assembly, or satisfy similar criteria across multiple elections.

While the NTK has not won assembly or parliamentary seats so far, its consistent vote share across constituencies qualified it for state party status.

With this recognition, NTK will enjoy several electoral privileges. The party will have an exclusive reserved symbol across Tamil Nadu, access to free broadcast and telecast time on state-run media during elections, priority in the allocation of election facilities, and enhanced rights in interacting with the Election Commission.

The status also boosts the party’s legal standing in electoral disputes and administrative matters.

