TN notifies strict licensing rules for horse joyrides to curb cruelty

Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) In a significant move to curb animal cruelty and improve safety standards at tourist destinations, the Tamil Nadu government has notified stringent guidelines to regulate joyrides and the commercial use of horses, donkeys and mules across the state.

The new framework introduces compulsory licensing, regular veterinary checks and strict monitoring of working conditions for all equines engaged in public activities.

The guidelines were issued through a recent government order by N. Subbaiyan, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, and are aligned with provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Officials said the move was prompted by repeated complaints of abuse, unregulated operations and the absence of accountability in several tourist and semi-urban areas.

According to the order, equines are commonly deployed for joyrides, goods transport and ceremonial purposes in popular tourist centres such as Chennai, Udhagamandalam and Kodaikanal, besides many hilly and rural regions. Inspections by authorities have revealed frequent violations, including overloading, lack of food and water, inadequate shelter, poor veterinary supervision and forcing animals to work in extreme weather.

Under the new rules, all owners and operators of working equines must obtain licences from the concerned municipal corporations or municipalities and register the animals with the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board.

Equines used for joyrides, passenger carriage, transport or racing must undergo mandatory health screening, including tests for glanders, and carry valid fitness certificates issued by registered veterinarians every six months.

The guidelines also lay down detailed norms for housing and care, specifying minimum stable sizes, proper ventilation, flooring and drainage systems, along with seasonal shelter requirements.

Working hours have been restricted, with joyrides allowed only between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and banned during extreme heat, heavy rain or other harsh weather conditions. The use of equines beyond a prescribed age -- generally 20 to 21 years -- and overloading beyond weight limits fixed under animal welfare rules has been prohibited.

Further, the order mandates regular hoof care, use of proper saddles and harnesses, adherence to vaccination schedules and the availability of first-aid kits at all equine work sites.

Authorities have been empowered to seize animals immediately in cases of serious cruelty or repeated violations, with provisions for temporary rehabilitation and permanent confiscation in extreme cases. Violators may face criminal prosecution, suspension or cancellation of licences and financial penalties.

Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board member Shruti Vinod Raj said the Board would soon conduct a statewide census of working equines.

Citing Chennai as an example, she noted that recent inspections revealed large-scale movement of horses and several without microchips.

With licensing now mandatory, she said enforcement would improve, and the government was also planning basic infrastructure, such as stables, to encourage compliance with the new norms.

