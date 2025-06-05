TN notifies Greater Flamingo sanctuary at Dhanushkodi

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) In a major step towards protecting migratory bird habitats and promoting biodiversity, the Tamil Nadu government has officially notified a Greater Flamingo Sanctuary at Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the sanctuary via video conferencing on Thursday, coinciding with World Environment Day celebrations organised by the Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests in Chennai.

The newly designated sanctuary spans 524.7 hectares, covering both revenue and forest lands within Rameswaram taluka. It forms a part of the ecologically significant Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve, which supports diverse ecosystems including mangroves, mudflats, marshes, and sand dunes. These habitats are crucial for marine life, nesting sea turtles, and, notably, thousands of migratory wetland birds.

The sanctuary lies along the Central Asian Flyway, a major migratory route used by birds travelling between Eurasia and the Indian subcontinent.

According to a 2023–2024 wetland bird survey, the Dhanushkodi region recorded over 10,700 wetland birds representing 128 species, including herons, egrets, sandpipers, and both Greater and Lesser Flamingos.

A Government Order (GO), issued on Wednesday by Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, Supriya Sahu, emphasised the area’s ecological value.

Mangrove species Avicennia and Rhizophora dominate the Dhanushkodi lagoon, acting as natural buffers against coastal erosion and serving as vital breeding grounds for wildlife. The sanctuary is expected to promote responsible ecotourism, generate local employment, and increase public awareness about wetland conservation, according to the GO. The move also aligns with the state’s broader commitment to protecting fragile ecosystems amid the challenges of climate change and urban expansion.

The World Environment Day event witnessed the participation of several key officials, including Minister Thangam Thenarasu, who holds additional charge of Environment, Forest Minister R.S. Rajakannappan, and ACS Sahu. Also present were MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Srinivas Reddy, and Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra.

This declaration marks a significant milestone in Tamil Nadu’s conservation journey, reinforcing the importance of preserving its unique coastal and wetland ecosystems for future generations.

