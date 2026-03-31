TN: Nainar Nagenthran to contest from Sattur​

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) BJP Tamil Nadu state president, Nainar Nagenthran, on Tuesday said he would contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Sattur, after ceding the Tirunelveli constituency to the NDA's ally, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, as part of seat-sharing arrangements within the NDA.

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Addressing reporters in Tirunelveli, the BJP state president clarified that the decision was taken at the AIADMK's request and reflected the coalition’s commitment to maintaining unity ahead of the polls. ​

“Since the AIADMK sought Tirunelveli, I have agreed to contest from Sattur. I will file my nomination there once the candidate list is announced,” he said, adding that BJP candidates across the state are expected to submit their nominations on April 4. ​

Nagenthran emphasised that the change in constituency would not impact his engagement with the people or the party’s broader political strategy. ​

“Wherever I contest, my work for the people across Tamil Nadu will continue. Tirunelveli will always remain close to me,” he noted, underscoring his long-standing association with the region. ​

Framing the Assembly election as a referendum on governance, he launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, alleging that the government had failed to fulfill its electoral promises. ​

He also claimed that the law-and-order situation in the state had deteriorated under the current administration. ​

“We will present a detailed chargesheet against the DMK government,” he said, further alleging that press freedom in the state was under strain. ​

He cited what he described as a “death threat” issued by a DMK functionary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example of the prevailing political climate. ​

Taking aim at the DMK’s manifesto, Nagenthran remarked that while the party’s previous document had been projected as a “hero,” the current one was a “zero.” ​

He also accused the ruling party of practising selective secularism, alleging inconsistency in extending greetings for religious festivals. ​

Responding to recent political controversy, he clarified that former BJP state president K. Annamalai was not present to receive Prime Minister Modi during his Coimbatore visit as he had been out of station at the time. ​

Reiterating confidence in the NDA’s prospects, Nagenthran said the alliance would mount a strong and coordinated campaign across Tamil Nadu in the run-up to the elections. ​

--IANS

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