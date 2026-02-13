TN Mudumalai’s gentle giant ‘Rivaldo’ dies at 50; forest officials mourn loss of beloved tusker

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai has lost one of its most iconic wild residents as Rivaldo, a well-known tusker, who lived peacefully alongside communities on the Sigur plateau for decades, died on Friday.

Rivaldo died on Friday afternoon after a brief illness, Forest Department officials confirmed.

Believed to be around 50 years old, the elephant had been a familiar and reassuring presence in the Vazhaithottam area of the Segur forest range. Officials said he had been ailing for several days and had likely sustained injuries during fights with other male elephants.

Despite treatment efforts by forest veterinarians, his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed on February 13.

Rivaldo was widely regarded as a rare example of a wild elephant that coexisted calmly with humans. Known for his impressive tusks and unusually gentle temperament, he frequently roamed near settlements in Vazhaithottam and Bokkapuram but was never reported to have attacked or injured anyone.

Residents had grown accustomed to his presence, often describing him as part of the landscape itself.

A few years ago, however, complaints about him entering homes in search of food led to attempts to capture and domesticate him. He was briefly confined to an elephant shelter as authorities considered converting him into a captive elephant. The move triggered protests from local conservationists, who argued that Rivaldo was not dangerous and deserved to remain in the wild.

With support from former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, the plan was halted and he was released.

The Forest Department subsequently tried to “re-wild” him by relocating him nearly 20 kilometres into the core area of the reserve. But Rivaldo’s strong attachment to his home range was evident and he soon made his way back to Vazhaithottam, where he continued to live freely for the rest of his life.

Wildlife activists say his death highlights the need for stronger medical preparedness in elephant habitats.

The Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve is home to roughly 5,000 Asian elephants, and experts stress that timely veterinary care can save many injured or ageing animals.

“Every elephant counts, especially adult males. We must be ready to treat them whenever possible,” a conservationist said.

For the people of Sigur, Rivaldo’s passing marks the end of an era — and the loss of a gentle giant who symbolised harmony between humans and wildlife.

