TN Minister reviews public grievances amid heatwaves and storms, assures uninterrupted power supply

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) In response to the ongoing extreme summer heat, heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms reported across Tamil Nadu, Minister for Transport and Electricity S.S. Sivasankar on Saturday conducted a comprehensive review of electricity-related public grievances and system preparedness.

The Minister visited Minnagam, the 24x7 consumer grievance redressal centre at the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (TNPDCL) headquarters, to assess complaint handling efficiency and monitor the rapid response mechanisms in place.

Addressing media persons, Sivasankar said the staff strength at Minnagam was increased from 65 to 94 as of May 5, 2025, to cope with the rising volume of complaints, especially during summer.

The helpline number 94987 94987 remains the primary channel for consumers to register complaints.

Since its launch, Minnagam has received a total of 35,27,939 complaints, out of which 35,16,155 – amounting to a resolution rate of 99.67 per cent – have been addressed.

The platform receives an average of 2,502 complaints daily, and approximately 75,063 each month.

During his inspection, the Minister instructed officials to focus on areas witnessing frequent power disruptions and to identify the root causes for long-term resolution.

He stressed the need for timely and effective action on every grievance to ensure consumer satisfaction.

Sivasankar also directed the department to implement all necessary measures to guarantee uninterrupted and stable electricity supply, particularly during weather fluctuations.

Reassuring the public, the Minister said, “There is no gap between electricity demand and supply in Tamil Nadu. A consistent three-phase power supply is being maintained throughout the state.”

He further stated that TNPDCL has taken all required precautionary steps to manage the rising power demand during the peak summer months and is also preparing ahead for the forthcoming northeast monsoon season to avoid any service interruptions.

The visit underscores the state’s commitment to delivering reliable electricity services and responding swiftly to consumer concerns in adverse weather conditions.

--IANS

aal/dan