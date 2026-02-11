TN Minister Durai Murugan hospitalised in Chennai, condition stable

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) Senior Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan, one of the state’s most experienced political leaders, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday after he complained of leg pain linked to age-related health concerns.

Doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is under observation.

The 87-year-old leader, known for his sharp wit and spirited responses to opposition members in the Assembly, has been undergoing regular medical check-ups in recent years due to recurring health issues associated with old age.

Party sources said that as a precautionary measure, he was taken to Apollo Hospital on Greams Road after experiencing discomfort and persistent pain in his leg.

Upon admission, a team of specialists conducted immediate medical evaluations and provided intensive care to ease the pain.

Doctors prescribed medication, including pain relievers, and advised complete rest for the next few days to ensure a quick recovery.

Hospital authorities indicated that there is no cause for serious concern and that the minister is responding well to treatment.

Sources close to the family said Murugan remains under constant medical supervision and is expected to be discharged within two days if his condition continues to improve.

Party colleagues and well-wishers have been enquiring about his health, and several senior DMK leaders are said to be monitoring the situation closely.

Durai Murugan is widely regarded as one of Tamil Nadu’s most seasoned politicians, with decades of legislative and administrative experience.

A trusted confidant of the DMK leadership, he has played a key role in the party’s organisational and political strategies over the years.

His presence in the Assembly is often noted for his humour-filled yet pointed rebuttals during debates.

Party workers expressed relief after learning that his hospitalisation was precautionary and not linked to any major complication.

They said he is expected to resume his official duties soon after adequate rest. The DMK leadership has appealed to supporters not to worry, assuring them that the veteran leader is recovering steadily and will be back home shortly.

--IANS

aal/dpb