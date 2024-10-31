TN: Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple administration issues safety advisory ahead of Diwali celebrations

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple administration has issued a safety advisory ahead of Diwali celebrations, requesting the public to refrain from setting off fireworks and hazardous materials near the temple premises.

This precautionary measure is due to the temple's ongoing consecration ceremony (Kumbabishekam), a significant event occurring once every 12 years, and extensive renovation works, including painting of the iconic towers. To protect the temple and ensure public safety, protective covers have been placed around the structure. Therefore, devotees and residents in nearby areas are urged to cooperate by avoiding firecrackers and flammable materials near the temple during Deepavali, maintaining a safe and sacred environment.

Meenakshi Temple, also referred to as Meenakshi Amman or Meenakshi Sundareshwara Temple, is a historic Hindu temple located on the southern bank of the Vaigai River in the temple city of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India.

The presiding deities are Meenakshi, a form of Parvati, and her consort, Sundareshwar, a form of Shiva. The temple is at the centre of the ancient temple city of Madurai mentioned in the Tamil Sangam literature, with the goddess temple mentioned in 6th century CE texts.

Known as the 'Festival of Lights', Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

In a related development, the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple is set to be illuminated with 10,000 diyas in Gujarat's capital city Gandhinagar as part of Diwali celebrations.

A 55-foot idol of Bhagwan Swaminarayan will also be installed on Diwali, and its Pranpratishtha ceremony will be held on November 11.

Speaking to ANI, Jayesh Mandanka, a 'swayamsevak' at Akshardham Temple said, "For the last 32 years, Akshardham Temple has been decorated just like this every Diwali with 10,000 diyas. This year too, it will continue till November 8 from 6 pm to 7.45 pm every evening. A beautiful glow garden has also been built here."

"A 55-foot idol of Bhagwan Swaminarayan is also being installed. It has been built with 'panchdhatu'. The Pranpratishtha of the idol will take place on November 11," said Jayesh Mandanka. (ANI)

