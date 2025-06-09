TN launches Rs 3,360 crore underground sewerage projects in 14 cities

Chennai, June 9 (IANS) As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance urban infrastructure, the Tamil Nadu government is set to roll out underground sewerage projects worth Rs 3,360 crore in 14 municipal corporations under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme.

AMRUT 2.0 aims to provide universal access to essential urban services, including safe water supply, efficient sewerage systems, and improved sanitation.

Tamil Nadu is one of the leading states in implementing the scheme, with several major cities expected to benefit from the new underground drainage (UGD) works.

The cities identified for the Rs 3,360 crore sewerage upgrade include Tirunelveli, Vellore, Dindigul, Salem, Cuddalore, and Nagercoil, among others. More than 3,000 kilometres of sewer pipelines will be laid, and new sewage pumping stations will be established.

The project is expected to transition over five lakh households from conventional septic tanks to a modern underground sewerage network. Officials from the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department confirmed that preparatory work is nearing completion and full-scale implementation is expected to begin within a month.

The works, which will be carried out across various districts, are slated to be completed within two years.

Sources in the Municipal administration department said that each corporation has its own timeline depending on the size and complexity of the project.

The official further said, “Beyond improving sanitation and public health, the expanded UGD network will significantly reduce pollution in nearby rivers and water bodies.“

This initiative is part of a broader state-level strategy to modernise urban civic infrastructure under the AMRUT 2.0 umbrella. In total, more than 60 urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu have received approval for various projects under the scheme.

The combined sanctioned cost for these initiatives is Rs 14,688 crore, with Rs 4,942 crore being contributed by the Union government as central assistance. Officials say the investments will not only enhance the quality of life in urban areas but also lay the foundation for future smart city development and improved environmental sustainability across the state.

--IANS

aal/dpb