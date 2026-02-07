TN issues statewide bird flu alert after crow deaths; public advised to take strict precautions

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Amid reports of large-scale crow deaths and growing fears over a possible outbreak of avian influenza, the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries has issued a comprehensive advisory detailing biosecurity and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of bird flu among poultry, wild birds and humans.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) simultaneously released a public health communication urging residents to remain alert and follow safety protocols.

Health officials advised people to seek immediate medical attention if they develop flu-like symptoms such as cough, cold, fever or breathing difficulty, particularly those who may have been exposed to birds.

The advisory specifically cautioned slaughterhouse workers, poultry handlers and individuals who come into contact with sick or dead birds to exercise extra care. Members of the public have been asked to promptly report any unusual bird deaths or clusters of illness to the animal husbandry department.

Animal husbandry authorities have directed field staff and veterinary teams to intensify surveillance across districts to detect sudden sickness or mortality among crows, other wild birds and domestic poultry.

Veterinary personnel have also been instructed not to conduct post-mortem examinations of birds in open areas. Instead, carcasses must be sent to designated Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratories for testing.

To prevent the spread of infection through scavengers or environmental contamination, officials said dead birds must either be incinerated or buried deep. The public has been strictly warned against touching bird carcasses with bare hands. If handling is unavoidable, gloves should be used and hands must be washed thoroughly afterward.

Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Deputy Director M.G. Ganesan confirmed that wildlife divisions have been placed on high alert to closely monitor bird populations in forest regions. Poultry farms across the State have been advised to restrict visitor access and strengthen farm-level biosecurity.

The department has also called for an extensive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign to spread awareness about the symptoms and risks of avian influenza. Special monitoring has been initiated at live bird markets and wet markets, while movement of poultry and related products is being regulated in border areas.

District administrations have been directed to review preparedness levels and ensure adequate equipment and response mechanisms are in place to tackle any potential outbreak swiftly.

—IANS

aal/rad