TN interim budget 2026-27: FM Thennarasu announces welfare push, cultural projects and ₹718 cr for sports

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday presented the State’s interim Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly at Fort St. George, outlining a strong focus on welfare schemes, education, sports development and cultural infrastructure in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

The Minister announced that relief materials worth ₹197 crore were sent to neighbouring Sri Lanka during its recent economic crisis, underlining Tamil Nadu’s commitment to humanitarian support.

Among major allocations, ₹718 crore has been earmarked for sports development, while ₹28,687 crore has been set aside for the Rural Development Department.

The Special Programme Implementation Department has received ₹17,088 crore. An amount of ₹10 crore has been allocated to promote and teach Tamil among diaspora communities worldwide.

Social welfare continued to receive priority, with ₹5,463 crore allocated for social security pension schemes benefiting widows, destitute women and the elderly.

School Education has been allotted ₹48,534 crore and Higher Education ₹8,505 crore.

The Minister also announced ₹1,471 crore for the welfare of Persons with Disabilities, highlighting the government’s decision to provide four per cent reservation in appointments and ensure promotional opportunities for them in public employment.

Thennarasu said the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme has significantly improved student attendance and learning outcomes in government schools.

In a boost to heritage and tourism, the government has proposed a grand Chola Museum in Thanjavur, a museum at Gangaikondacholapuram, the Noyyal Museum in Erode district, the Naavaai Museum in Ramanathapuram district, and new Bronze and Indus Valley Civilization galleries at the Egmore Government Museum in Chennai.

A Tamil Cultural Museum will also be established in Tiruvannamalai. The total outlay for these projects is ₹285 crore.

He added that the recently-inaugurated world-class Keezhadi and Porunai museums have received an overwhelming response.

Hailing the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam as a pioneering scheme that recognises women’s unpaid household labour through a monthly entitlement of ₹1,000, the Minister said its success has inspired other States.

The recent ₹5,000 credit to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries drew national attention. Describing the Budget as development-oriented, Thennarasu said the government has drawn up plans to boost exports, curb inflation, protect workers’ welfare and strengthen women’s self-help groups, while achieving record growth in food production.

