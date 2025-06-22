TN: Heavy police deployment in Madurai ahead of Lord Murugan devotees conference

Chennai, June 22 (IANS) Tight security arrangements have been put in place in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, as the temple town prepares to host the much-anticipated Lord Murugan Devotees’ Conference, organised by Hindu Munnani.

With thousands of devotees expected to attend, the Madurai City Police have deployed over 1,200 personnel across key locations to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The conference is scheduled to take place on Sunday at Amma Thidal, near Pandi Kovil Ring Road, with the venue set against the scenic backdrop of Tiruparankundram hill -- one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan.

Organisers have recreated replicas of the ‘Arupadaiveedu’ (six holy abodes of Murugan) at the venue, offering devotees a chance to pay homage to all key shrines in one place.

Senior police officials confirmed that surveillance has been intensified throughout the city, and traffic management plans have been put in place to prevent disruptions. “We’ve strengthened monitoring through surveillance cameras and ensured that crowd flow, vehicular movement, and public order are maintained efficiently,” a police officer said.

Representatives of the organising committee were earlier summoned for meetings and instructed to adhere strictly to the conditions laid down by the Madras High Court. Organisers, in turn, have assured the police of full compliance and said that arrangements for drinking water, medical aid, sanitation, and seating have been finalised.

The event has taken on political significance as opposition parties accuse the Hindu Munnani and the BJP of attempting to use religion as a political mobilising tool. The controversy deepened following reports that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, initially scheduled to attend, had cancelled his visit.

Despite this, prominent political and religious figures are still expected. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is among the invited dignitaries.

The Lord Murugan Devotees’ Conference is a large-scale religious congregation initiated by Hindu Munnani to celebrate the faith and devotion surrounding Lord Murugan, a revered deity in Tamil Hinduism known for his valour, wisdom, and divine grace.

The event is seen not only as a spiritual gathering but also as a platform to affirm Tamil cultural identity and Hindu unity.

The choice of Madurai -- a city steeped in Murugan lore and home to the sacred Tiruparankundram temple -- adds to the significance of the occasion. With strong religious and cultural overtones, the conference is expected to draw thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and beyond.

