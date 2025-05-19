TN govt to launch water vending machines in Chennai

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) In a move aimed at improving access to clean and affordable drinking water, the Tamil Nadu government is set to roll out 50 drinking water vending machines across high-footfall areas in Chennai as part of the first phase of a broader public welfare initiative.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to inaugurate the project in the coming days.

The initiative is being spearheaded by civic authorities to address the growing demand for safe drinking water in public spaces such as bus stands, railway stations, markets, and tourist hotspots.

Officials familiar with the project stated that the vending machines will dispense water in two quantities -- 150 millilitres and 1 litre -- catering to both short-term thirst needs and larger takeaways.

The automated machines are designed to be user-friendly and will allow people to refill their own bottles, thus encouraging sustainable and environment-friendly practices by reducing reliance on single-use plastic bottles.

Each unit will be equipped with filtration systems to ensure the water is safe for consumption, and the machines will be regularly monitored for maintenance and hygiene.

Payments can be made through coins or digital modes, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users, including commuters, tourists, and vendors.

Authorities believe that the water vending machines will offer a crucial public utility in congested areas, especially during the peak summer season when dehydration-related health concerns are on the rise.

The initiative is also expected to ease the burden on bottled water supplies and reduce costs for people who often resort to purchasing packaged water at premium prices in public locations.

This first phase rollout is part of a larger plan to expand the network of drinking water access points across the city.

If successful, officials indicated that more machines would be installed in the subsequent phases, potentially covering suburban areas and key transit hubs.

--IANS

aal/skp