TN govt to conduct drone survey at Nallaru River to identify encroachments

Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) has announced plans to conduct a drone survey along the Nallaru River in Tiruppur district to identify encroachments that have shrunk and polluted the waterway.

The Nallaru, which originates from streams in Annur in Coimbatore district, flows for about 27 kilometres before draining into Nanjarayan Lake in Tiruppur and merging with the Noyyal River.

Once a vital freshwater source, the river has today deteriorated into a sewage carrier, with social activists alleging large-scale encroachments and unchecked discharge of wastewater.

Acting on a petition filed by social activist A. Saravanan through the ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ grievance redressal platform, the WRD has drawn up a plan to use drone technology to map the extent of encroachments.

The survey will be carried out in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India).

A senior official with WRD said the move is part of wider consultations to restore the river. “We are committed to cleaning the Nallaru and removing encroachments. A proposal has been sent to the government for river surface cleaning under the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery project. Another proposal seeks approval to establish sewage treatment plants (STPs) along the riverbanks through the Tiruppur Corporation,” he said.

He added that work would commence once approval and funding are secured.

Saravanan, who has been campaigning for the revival of the river, pointed out that encroachments are severe in localities, including Avinashi, TM Poondi, Angeripalayam, Vengamedu, Poyampalayam, and Pichampalayam.

“The river’s width has shrunk in several stretches, and sewage mixing has turned it into a polluted stream. Immediate government action is necessary to restore its health,” he said.

Environmentalists welcomed the drone survey initiative, observing that technology can help create an accurate assessment of the river’s condition. However, they cautioned that effective enforcement and timely execution of restoration measures will be essential to reclaim the Nallaru as a functional freshwater source rather than leave it to decay as a sewage drain.

