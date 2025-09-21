TN govt ropes in 3rd-party agencies to monitor NMFS placements

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has appointed independent monitoring agencies to evaluate the quality and authenticity of placements under the Naan Mudhalvan Finishing School (NMFS) initiative. The scheme, launched to improve the employability of youth, aims to provide industry-ready training to those seeking jobs across diverse sectors.

The NMFS programme targets individuals aged between 18 and 35 years, including graduates, diploma and ITI holders, and school dropouts.

The government has brought on board reputed training partners, industries, government institutions, and industrial clusters to deliver training modules ranging from 100 to 300 hours. Officials said that these partners were shortlisted after rigorous technical and financial scrutiny, which examined their infrastructure, resources, and expertise.

According to TNSDC, while training activities are progressing steadily, the next critical step is to ensure that placements are both genuine and beneficial. To this end, third-party agencies will be tasked with conducting placement assessments through structured surveys and field checks.

The agencies will be required to provide periodic reports capturing the employment status of beneficiaries, the quality of opportunities secured, and the overall performance rating of training partners. They will evaluate several key parameters, including placement relevance to the training provided, employer verification, offer letters, joining orders, industry partner credentials, and self-employment records.

Feedback will also be collected from both employers and candidates. Dedicated field-level enumerators will be deployed exclusively for this project to validate information and check the authenticity of the placements claimed.

In addition, in-person meetings with beneficiaries, industry representatives, and training providers will be organised to cross-verify the data.

Analytical reports will then be compiled and shared with TNSDC to enable data-driven decision-making and ranking of training partners.

Officials emphasised that the ultimate objective of involving third-party evaluators is to ensure transparency, strengthen accountability, and maximise the value of public investments made in the skill development programme.

With continuous monitoring and validation, the state government hopes to safeguard the interests of unemployed youth while also aligning the initiative with the real demands of the job market.

By integrating independent assessment mechanisms, TNSDC seeks to make the Naan Mudhalvan Finishing School a benchmark model in youth employability and placement tracking across the country.

