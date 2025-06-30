TN govt restores 2,057 hectares of mangroves in Muthupet region

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) In a major step to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s largest mangrove ecosystem, the state forest department has restored and planted mangroves across 2,057 hectares in the Muthupet region of Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts between 2022 and 2025.

The three-year initiative, led by the Tiruvarur Forest Division, focused on the Muthupet wetland complex, a 12,020-hectare area at the confluence of the Koraiyar and Pamaniyar rivers.

Mangroves act as natural shields, protecting coastal communities from storm surges, sea-level rise, and erosion while supporting biodiversity.

According to official data, 1,350 hectares were brought under new plantation, and another 707 hectares underwent restoration through desilting and canal repairs. Of this, 1,482 hectares were in Thanjavur district and 575 hectares in Tiruvarur.

The wetlands are dominated by Avicennia marina (grey mangroves), which accounts for 95 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s mangrove cover.

Officials also reintroduced Aegiceras corniculatum (black mangroves) and Rhizophora mucronata (red mangroves) to boost ecological diversity. The department planted more than 1.2 million propagules and saplings, supported by a network of canals stretching over 380 km.

Community participation played a key role in restoring the mangrove wealth. Village Mangrove Councils (VMCs) were set up in six villages, including Veerankoil and Thondiyakadu, involving over 10,000 people across 16 fishing villages whose livelihoods depend on mangrove-rich waters.

These councils helped maintain canals and propagate seeds, integrating traditional knowledge with scientific approaches. Forest officials said scientific mapping and ground surveys are underway to identify additional degraded areas.

Early surveys show 700 hectares of potential planting area and 800 hectares for further restoration. Under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, the initiative also generated more than 86,000 man-days of employment through plantation and canal work. In 2022-23 alone, nearly 31,000 man-days were recorded, with another 32,397 in 2023-24.

Officials said the Muthupet mangroves, part of the Point Calimere Ramsar site, provide crucial habitat for over 100 migratory bird species and serve as nurseries for fish, improving local biodiversity and climate resilience.

